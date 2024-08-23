More psychologists needed: Tabuya

Minister Lynda Tabuya (left)

The Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection stresses the urgent need for more psychologists to address the growing psychological needs of children, especially those struggling with drug issues and abuse.

Minister Lynda Tabuya highlights the establishment of the child wellbeing center, which will require child psychiatrists and psychologists to provide crucial support.

She adds that despite the ongoing efforts, there is a significant shortage of child psychologists in Fiji, making it essential for the government and NGOs to collaborate in protecting vulnerable children.

The Minister states that many of the children are unable to cope with the challenges of drug addiction, leading them to life on the streets where they are further exposed to drugs.

“Now, children who are dealing with drugs, leave their homes because the family is no longer able to help that child who is hooked on drugs. They don’t have the capacity to.”

Tabuya adds the ministry is committed to reintegrating children affected by drugs back into their families, emphasizing a holistic approach to their rehabilitation and well-being.

The Ministry also emphasizes the importance of safeguarding the well-being of children and ensuring they have the necessary resources to overcome their challenges.