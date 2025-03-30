Ministry seeks budget boost

[File Photo]

The Health Ministry is seeking a budget increase for the upcoming fiscal year to meet the growing demands on Fiji’s healthcare system.

Currently allocated $540 million, Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says this amount is not enough.

He adds that healthcare infrastructure urgently needs attention, with plans for significant investments to boost the system’s capacity.

Ravunawa outlined key areas for investment to ensure the sector can meet public health needs.

“There’s so much more that we need to do in terms of infrastructure, biomedical equipment, and training. These are areas that need to be looked into and there’s obviously need for more funding from the Ministry of Finance.”

The Ministry’s budget submissions, being prepared by divisional teams, will outline specific projects and resource requirements for the coming fiscal year.

With healthcare becoming an increasingly critical issue, securing the necessary funding will be crucial for maintaining and enhancing services.

