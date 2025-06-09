Ministry secures major funding

The Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry will now be able to enhance its initiatives and expand service extensions to better support sustainable practices and community development.

In the 2025-2026 national budget, the ministry has been allocated $50 million, nearly double the amount from two years ago.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says this includes $6 million for maritime pine development, subsidies for pine harvesting in maritime areas, and extension services through the Fiji Pine Trust.

Article continues after advertisement

“For the reforestation of degraded forests with indigenous and other species, $2.8 million is provided. Additionally, $800,000 is allocated for the upgrade of the forestry training center in Colo-i-Suva.”

Professor Prasad says that the Ministry of Fisheries will be able to enhance its programs focused on food security and income generation, sustainable management of marine resources, and fisheries research.

He adds that $562,000 is being allocated for hosting the 9th Tuna Trade Forum in Fiji.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.