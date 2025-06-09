Ministry enhances livestock surveillance

The Ministry of Agriculture is prioritizing the development of comprehensive plans to improve surveillance of insect populations and pest activity, especially in the livestock sector.

The Ministry has received an increase in funding to $115 million, with $19 million specifically earmarked for livestock research and extension services.

Assistant Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says this funding aims to support the implementation of effective strategies to maintain or reduce damage caused by pests to crops and agricultural resources.

He adds that the Ministry aims to improve early detection and response mechanisms, with the goal of protecting farmers’ livelihoods and ensuring food security.

“The sector that we believe Fiji is normally reliant upon, especially in providing enough for our rural dwellers who rely on farming both for food security and for income security.”

Tunabuna adds that diversification of new products has been the Ministry’s main priority, and the allocation will also support their upcoming programs.

The Ministry of Agriculture is also focusing on updating its laws to better suit the needs of the agricultural production sector. This legislative review is a key priority in the current budget.

However, $3 million has been set aside for farm mechanization and machinery access to support land lease renewals and provide better returns for landowners.

Around $39 million has been allocated to support crop research and extension services to boost the production of yaqona, dalo, rice, coconut, ginger, and vegetables. This includes $1 million for fertilizer and weedicide subsidies, now expanded to benefit dalo, ginger, cassava, and vegetable farmers.

The Agricultural Marketing Authority has been allocated $2.5 million to secure farm produce in remote areas where private buyers don’t operate, ensuring market access for rural and maritime farmers.

A total of $4.5 million is allocated to support the Navuso Agriculture Technical Institute and Tutu Training Centre, while $1.7 million is provided for upgrading and enhancing agricultural quarters.

As drainage remains a key challenge for agriculture and has a broader impact on the overall economy, a total budget of $25.6 million has been allocated to support river dredging and waterway clearing.

This includes $3.9 million for the Drainage Board to maintain drainage schemes in non-municipal areas through desilting, floodgate management, and boulder protection.

Following the $5.5 million dredging of the Ba River this year, the government is also allocating $7.3 million for the dredging of the Denarau River.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad stated that resource-based sectors such as agriculture are crucial for providing employment, income, and livelihoods to people in rural and maritime areas.

