Ministry clarifies eTransport card top-up

[ Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Education has clarified that only the government subsidized blue eTransport cards of eligible students have been topped up.

The clarification comes following an incident yesterday at the Suva District Office, where delays were experienced by students during the redemption process.

The Ministry is urging those who have not redeemed their topped-up balances to do so promptly.

Aseri Radrodro says it has come to the Ministry’s attention that the delay faced by some students was due to lost or replacement of cards and application forms not submitted.

Radrodro says parents and students are further reminded to apply for the transport assistance program by filling in the form available with the schools, district offices and the Ministry’s website.

The Ministry stresses that existing transport assistance students who have not yet applied also need to apply for the program every year and provide their updated household income declaration in order to subsequently qualify for the assistance.

For those students who have lost their blue subsidized cards or had their cards damaged, must fill in a lost/damaged card replacement form, get it endorsed by their Head of School and submit the form to any Vodafone outlet.

