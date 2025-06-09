Ministry affirms continued support for peacekeeping

[file photo]

The Ministry of Finance emphasizes the importance of continuing Fiji’s peacekeeping efforts, especially given the challenges in the Middle East and other regions, showing Fiji’s commitment to global peace.

To support these efforts, the Republic of Fiji Military Forces has been allocated a total budget of $168 million in the 2025-2026 National Budget.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, says that this includes $52 million specifically for overseas peacekeeping.

Article continues after advertisement

He further adds that assistance will continue to be provided to Fiji’s diplomats.

“We are providing an increased post allowance budget of $8.4 million to cater for the increase in post allowances for 42 diplomats across our 13 foreign missions. These allowances have not been reviewed since 2005.”

Professor Prasad also announced that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been allocated $51 million, with approximately $2.7 million earmarked for the purchase of a new Fiji House in Wellington, New Zealand.

The budget also includes Fiji’s contribution toward the construction of the new Pacific Community Building in Suva.

A total of $1.9 million has been allocated as part of a two-year commitment, following Cabinet’s endorsement of a $3.7 million total contribution.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.