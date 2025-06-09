Minister pushes supply security, efficiency at PAFCO

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Minister for Public Enterprises, Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts, Charan Jeath Singh, met with the Pacific Fishing Company Limited, Board of Directors and senior management to discuss the company’s performance, operational challenges, and strategic direction.

Singh says the meeting was a priority given PAFCO’s critical role in Levuka, Ovalau, and its wider importance to Fiji’s national fisheries value chain.

He adds that PAFCO plays a vital role in supporting livelihoods in Levuka and contributes significantly to Fiji’s fisheries sector, making it important to engage directly with the Board and management to better understand the challenges and the way forward.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our immediate focus must be on securing a reliable tuna supply, which is the foundation for achieving consistent production and predictable costs. Beyond this, PAFCO must diversify in an increasingly competitive global market, strictly adhere to international safety and sustainability standards, and continue investing in its workforce and the Levuka community.”

The Minister also acknowledged the significant support provided by the Fijian Government to PAFCO, noting that it demonstrates the Government’s commitment to the company’s long-term viability.

He urged that this support be matched with disciplined execution, clear targets, and measurable outcomes.

PAFCO Board Chairman Ranjan Charan thanked the Minister for the visit and reaffirmed the Board and management’s commitment to working closely with him to strengthen the company’s performance.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.