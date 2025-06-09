Minister appoints new Valuers Registration Board

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo has appointed new members to the Valuers Registration Board for a two-year term, effective today.

Established under the Valuers Registration Act 1986, the Board regulates Fiji’s valuation sector to ensure services are lawful, fair, and meet professional standards.

The new members are Chair Farzana Khan, members Paula Raqeukai, Joseva Dulakiverata, and Malvin Anand and Registrar and Secretary Meredani Tuitubou.

The Ministry adds that the new composition balances public and private sector expertise, consisting of three public and two private sector representatives.

Their primary focus will be on maintaining the official register of valuers and promoting ethical industry conduct.

Vosarogo thanked outgoing members Ema Natadra and former Registrar Bhawana Singh for their service.

The Board remains committed to working with stakeholders to maintain public trust and support national development.

