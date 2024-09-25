Meth sold for up to $400, 16 arrests last week

Small zip-lock bags of methamphetamine are being sold for $300 to $400.

This is according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu, based on information from operatives on the ground.

ACP Driu says that the number of arrests fluctuates as prices shift.

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

He says last week alone, 34 drug arrests were made, 16 of which were related to methamphetamine.

He expressed concern over one particular arrest, where a child was found in a vulnerable situation.



“We conducted a raid, and in her presence was her grandson. We seized drugs and a large sum of money from her residence in Lautoka.”

He says the elderly woman involved has been remanded in custody, while support measures are being arranged for her grandchild.



Additionally, ACP Driu highlighted a major drug raid on a farm in Vanua Balavu in the Lau Group, where a farmer was arrested after several marijuana plants were uprooted.



He warns that police will take firm action against anyone involved in drug-related activities.