Meth seizure trio denied bail

A major drug case involving a member of the Police Counter Narcotics Bureau has been transferred to the Lautoka High Court.

Apenisa Matadigo, along with two others, 40-year-old Viliame Nalago and 25-year-old Are Tania, appeared in the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

The three are charged in connection with the seizure of 4.8 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Matadigo, who has been suspended from the Unit, faces an extra charge of being in possession of property believed to be proceeds of crime, after police allegedly found him with over $470 in cash.

The court denied all three bail, citing public safety concerns and the seriousness of drug offences in Nadi.

Their case will be called at the Lautoka High Court on the 2nd of next month.

