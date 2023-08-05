Measures in place to counter anemia crisis

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services/Facebook]

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu has voiced deep concern over the escalating rates of anemia within the population, particularly affecting children under five years old.

In a resolute response, the Ministry has announced a strategic investment in crop cultivation and nutrition interventions aimed at combatting this pressing health challenge.

Minister Rayalu emphasized the integral link between nutritional health and access to food, underscoring the Ministry’s pride in supporting this pivotal initiative.

“The Ministry of Agriculture & Waterways is geared towards implementing agricultural programs that focus on combating food insecurity. Therefore, agriculture plays a critical role in the health of our people.”



Vatimi Rayalu [Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services/Facebook]

Encouraging public engagement, he urged citizens to maintain their home gardening efforts, emphasizing the indispensable role of agriculture in safeguarding the nation’s well-being.

Health Minsiter Dr Atonio Lalabalavu has shed light on ongoing policy reviews within the Ministry, aimed at addressing the distressing prevalence of anemia across Fiji.

The effort is further intensified, as the Health Ministry collaborates closely with the Ministry of Agriculture and UNICEF to develop a multi-faceted approach to tackle the anemia challenge.