Matanimeke to learn fate this Christmas Eve for brutal murder

Twenty-year-old Timoci Matanimeke [Photo: SAINIMILI MAGIMAGI]

Twenty-year-old Timoci Matanimeke, who brutally murdered 60-year-old Nitya Nand on Christmas Eve 2023, will know his fate this Christmas Eve.

Matanimeke was convicted earlier this week of murder, aggravated robbery, and criminal trespass in connection with the attack on Nand in his Samabula, Suva home.

The court heard that Matanimeke entered Nand’s home with the intent to commit robbery.

During the incident, he struck Nand multiple times with a chopper and stole a Samsung mobile phone and a pair of safety boots.

Nand later succumbed to his injuries on January 5, 2024.

During the sentencing hearing, state counsel requested a 20-year prison term, describing the attack as brutal and highlighting the level of planning involved.

Evidence presented indicated that Matanimeke had been seen in the area on two separate occasions before the incident.

The state also noted that the convicted offender showed no remorse for his actions.

In his defense, counsel argued that Matanimeke was only 18- years- old at the time of the crime and requested the court to consider alternative sentencing options, including the time he has already spent in remand.

The Suva High Court will sentence Matanimeke next Wednesday.

