Man to front court over alleged security breach

[File Photo]

A man who allegedly breached security at the Prime Minister’s residence yesterday will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Police confirms the man is charged with one count of criminal trespass.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu had directed an investigation into the alleged breach which occurred before midday on Saturday.

The suspect was initially turned away by officers at the main gate as he had no prior appointment or clearance, and was later arrested when he had gained entry from the back of the compound.

