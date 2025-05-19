Lavusa Bridge repairs completed

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/Facebook]

The emergency repair and improvement on Lavusa Bridge in Nadi have been successfully completed.

The Fiji Roads Authority says traffic access has been fully restored.

It says the upgrades have addressed the immediate structural concerns, which ensure a much safer passage for both vehicles and pedestrians.

As a vital link to rural communities, Lavusa Bridge plays a crucial role in providing access to essential services and infrastructure.

The FRA says these improvements will support the continued connectivity and well-being of local residents.

