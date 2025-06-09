LandCare tour showcases farmer resilience

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Farmers from Fiji’s central and eastern divisions are gaining firsthand insight into resilience and innovation through a Farmers Exchange Tour under the LandCare program, as they visit northern communities to share knowledge, techniques and experiences.

The tour took participants to Matalolo village in Cakaudrove, where farmers have traditionally depended on yaqona and dalo as long-term staple crops. Despite isolation, poor road conditions and the daily challenge of crossing three dangerous rivers, farmers in the village are now diversifying into short-term vegetable production through the LandCare initiative.

This shift has enabled them to supply local markets and provide food for their families, a determination that deeply impressed visiting farmers.

With support from the Ministry of Agriculture, including the provision of a solar dryer, the family is reducing dependence on imported flour while producing healthier, organic alternatives.

Their work highlights how traditional crops can be transformed into modern products that support household income and create new market opportunities.

The tour also visited the Korobua women’s group, which is actively raising vegetable and fruit tree seedlings while promoting agro-ecological farming practices.

Their collective efforts are strengthening local food security and empowering households within the community.

The LandCare program continues to help farmers turn challenges into opportunities, reinforcing the message that when communities care for the land, the land, in turn, sustains them.

