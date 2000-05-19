Labasa to host Ratu Sukuna Day

[File Photo]

The 2025 Ratu Sukuna Day celebration will be held in Labasa.

This as the cabinet was briefed on celebrations yesterday.

The theme for this year’s celebrations is “Celebrating Visionary Leadership in the North“.

Article continues after advertisement

The theme highlights Ratu Sukuna’s enduring leadership legacy and acknowledges the Northern Division’s contributions to Fiji’s national identity and progress.

Ratu Sukuna Day is a national public holiday to honour the life and legacy of Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna, a visionary leader, scholar, soldier, and statesman whose contributions to Fiji’s development remain foundational.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.