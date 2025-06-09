Korotari farmers get mechanisation boost

[Ministry for Agriculture and waterways/Facebook]

The Nasikasika Farmers Cooperative in Macuata has boosted its farming capacity after receiving a new tractor under the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Farm Mechanisation Program.

The tractor will support large-scale rice and vegetable farming while preserving the Korotari rice terraces as part of the area’s cultural heritage. Under the cost-sharing arrangement, the cooperative paid one third of the cost with the Ministry covering the remainder.

Formed in 2015, the cooperative has more than ten active members from the Korotari area. Members work together on land preparation, planting and harvesting to maintain steady production and quality.

Cooperative President Sailesh Nand said the assistance was timely as the group plans to expand farming activities. He said the tractor would improve efficiency, allow better use of land and support members’ livelihoods.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Tomasi Tunabuna praised the cooperative for balancing productivity with cultural preservation.

He states maintaining the rice terraces while increasing food output supports the government’s vision for sustainable agriculture.

Tunabuna encouraged members to continue working collectively and to use the equipment effectively. He says cooperatives strengthen farmers’ access to support and their contribution to food security.

The Minister also urged youths and women to form cooperatives and engage in agriculture. He adds that organised groups help build skills, improve productivity, and create sustainable livelihoods.

