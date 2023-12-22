Kids battling cancer treated to Christmas celebration

Thirteen children under the West umbrella of the WOWS Kids Fiji experienced an early Christmas filled with love and festivities at a special event in Lautoka.

The heartwarming celebration was hosted by the Naya Jeevan Church Sureey Canada and the Lautoka Golf Club, dedicated to children bravely battling cancer.

WOW Team Leader Mere Williams says for these young warriors facing the challenges of a formidable adversary, this Christmas party was a treat they will undoubtedly cherish.

Williams says the event unfolded as a day filled with laughter, warmth, and precious moments for children who may not be guaranteed to witness another Christmas.

“Kids attending special events like going to Mana Island Resort and coming to family days and then some a week later than we hear about them passing, so it really does boost them.”

Together with their families they were treated to lunch, gifts, and a bouncy castle.

Williams says the atmosphere was brimming with the spirit of giving, providing a temporary escape from the harsh realities of battling a life-threatening illness.

Parents, who stand as pillars of strength for their children in the face of cancer, expressed deep gratitude for the support extended to them.