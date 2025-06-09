Justice system no longer working in silos: Turaga

Acting Attorney General Siromi Turaga. [Photo: FILE]

Acting Attorney General Siromi Turaga says the Government has put a clear roadmap in place to reform Fiji’s law and justice sector, ending years of agencies operating in isolation.

Turaga states that the Ministry of Justice is now fully structured and operating under the Law and Justice Sector Reform Roadmap for 2025-2029, with a strong focus on coordination and access to justice.

He says a major shift has been bringing agencies together, with the Police, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and FICAC now meeting regularly.

“When we came in, there was no system. Everybody was working in silos.”

Turaga says Legal Aid services have also expanded, with offices across Fiji, including remote islands, and officers present during Island Court sessions. Anyone charged and requesting assistance can access Legal Aid within 48 hours.

However, Turaga has acknowledged challenges, saying many people disengage from Legal Aid early and later realize the seriousness of their cases.

He says gaps in civil legal assistance must be addressed, particularly for people facing major issues such as losing their homes.

Looking ahead, Turaga says the Ministry is exploring part-time judicial officers and retired judges to clear court backlogs, and has confirmed Fiji will host its first-ever Law Ministers’ Meeting in two weeks.

