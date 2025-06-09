JSC sets March deadline to resolve Malimali appointment

former FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali. [Photo: FILE]

After extensive talks yesterday, the Judicial Services Commission has decided to invite former FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali, her lawyer, the Solicitor General, and the Prime Minister’s counsel to discuss how to follow the High Court’s orders.

On Monday, the court ruled that only the JSC – not the Prime Minister – has the legal power to advise the President on FICAC Commissioner’s appointment or removal.

Following these consultations, the JSC will work with Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga to make its own independent recommendations to the President.

Article continues after advertisement

In a statement yesterday, the JSC confirmed it will move quickly to resolve the Malimali matter by March 31st.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.