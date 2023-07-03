Investigation continues into the tragic ferris wheel incident

Communications Fiji Ltd is working with the Ministry of Industrial Relations and the police in its investigation surrounding the Ferris wheel tragedy last week.

The national broadcasting company revealed that a National OHS team had certified and passed all rides prior to the commencement of the Fiji Showcase event.

The event, where tragedy claimed the life of a 21-year-old while two others remain admitted in critical condition at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital,

The trio fell from a moving Ferris wheel last Friday.

All other mechanical amusement rides have been suspended except for the merry-go-round.

This will be replaced with bouncy castles.