Inclusive employment guidebook gains strong support

United Blind Persons Office Manager, Josaia Suqesuqevanua, has expressed strong support for the Inclusive Employment Guidebook, emphasizing that it is not merely a policy reference or technical resource.

He says the guidebook is grounded in evidence, lived experiences, and collective dialogues. More importantly, it reflects a shared belief that inclusive employment is essential for dignity, economic participation, and national development.

Suqesuqevanua adds that in 2024, the United Blind Persons of Fiji, with support from the Disability Rights Fund, conducted a situational survey among its members who are blind or have low vision, providing valuable insights to inform the guidebook.

He says the survey looked at five areas: health services, social protection, quality education, assistive devices and technology, and employment. While challenges were found in all areas, employment was the biggest barrier to independence and inclusion. Without jobs, access to services and education cannot lead to long-term dignity or financial security.

He adds that this evidence formed the foundation of the guidebook, which was initially developed by UBP specifically for persons with visual impairments, as reflected in the first draft.

“However, following the launch of the survey report, strong and constructive feedback was received from stakeholders and partners, recommending that the guidebook be expanded to reflect the realities of all persons with disabilities. UBP listened. From draft three onwards, the guidebook was broadened to include all impairment types, recognising that while support needs differ, the right to decent and meaningful work is universal.”

Sequsequvanua says the guidebook was developed through consultations with UBP and other disability organizations to identify workplace barriers and the accommodations needed for effective employment.

In 2025, OPDs recommended that the guidebook include the perspectives of employees and policymakers. With support from the Fiji Disabled People’s Federation, DFED, and the Ministry of Employment, a working group was formed to gather feedback, whose valuable contributions are formally acknowledged.

He says the guidebook acts as a practical companion to the Employment Relations Act, translating legal principles on non-discrimination and reasonable accommodation into clear guidance.

