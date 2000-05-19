Improved internet helps women expand business

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, says Starlink’s improved internet is helping women entrepreneurs in remote areas connect with government programs and expand beyond traditional markets.

Kamikamica acknowledges challenges exist, but many remote women are capable of business growth, hindered by limited funding and market access.

To address this, the Ministry has deployed outreach teams to isolated communities like Lakeba and Rotuma.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica. [File Photo]

Kamikamica encourages rural communities to utilise local governance structures for support.

“What I can suggest is to anybody in the rural communities, if it’s difficult to get to Suva, come through your provincial representatives, your TIKINA representatives, you know, just get someone in government to be aware, and hopefully they can send the message. So we’re doing all sorts of ways to actually engage.”

Kamikamica says the ministry is working with South Pacific Business Development and Soqosoqo Vakamarama to support women entrepreneurs and promote cooperative formation.

