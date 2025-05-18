Husband critical, Wife dies at hospital

[File Photo]

A woman in her 50s has died allegedly from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident along the Queens Highway.

Police say the victim was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her husband, and it is alleged that he lost control of their car, causing it to veer off the road and hit a lamp post.

The victim was rushed to the CWM Hospital, where her death was confirmed by medical officials.

Article continues after advertisement

The driver remains admitted in critical condition.

The national road death toll currently stands at 20 compared to 19 for the same period last year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.