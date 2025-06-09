Hundreds join 5km Walk to support cancer prevention

Belinda Chan (left)

More than 500 people participated in the Fiji Cancer Society’s 5km Walk this morning at Albert Park in Suva, showing strong community support for cancer prevention and healthier living.

Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive Belinda Chan says the event is part of Pinktober, with this year’s focus on prevention and transforming awareness into action.

She explains that through these events, the Society is encouraging individuals to take small but meaningful steps towards adopting healthier lifestyles to reduce the risks of cancer and other non-communicable diseases.

The Society also raised concerns about the growing number of people being hospitalized due to NCDs, emphasizing the urgent need for early intervention and lifestyle changes across communities.

“There’s really no future for the children because we are the ones that teach them all these things. So I want to encourage each and every one this October: make a commitment to yourself. Re-look at your lifestyle. Start having conversations around cancer. Start talking about cancer. Start talking about NCDs. And be honest. For us women, it’s easier.”

She is urging people to give greater importance to early detection, emphasizing that it is key to effectively combating cancer.

Chan also adds that people should look after their health not only during Pinktober but make healthy habits a part of their daily lives.

