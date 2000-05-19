Hubs offer hope and dignity: Sinusetaki

In the face of longstanding traditions, Fiji’s LGBTQI+ communities are quietly carving out spaces where they feel safe, respected, and empowered.

Leading this effort is the Rainbow Pride Foundation, which is establishing community hubs across the country to support LGBTQI+ individuals and amplify their voices.

Acting CEO Asaeli Sinusetaki says these hubs are more than just gathering spaces, they are acts of resistance and symbols of dignity and inclusion.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s about recognizing the effort people have put into visibility, acknowledging their work, and calling for inclusivity and respect for everyone regardless of their sexuality or gender diversity,”

He explains that the movement is not only about creating safe spaces, but also about celebrating the contributions of LGBTQI+ individuals and demanding equal treatment across society.

RPF youth leader Zahif Mohammed also spoke about the power of community, stressing the importance of building environments where everyone feels accepted, valued, and free to be themselves.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.