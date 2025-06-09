HIV stigma costly as children infected

[file photo]

The Health Ministry is raising concern over the reluctance of parents to seek HIV testing even when their children may be at risk.

While testing is voluntary, they warn the current system may not adequately protect children, particularly those too young to speak for themselves.

Health officials have previously confirmed 19 new HIV cases among children this year.

Assistant Health Minister Penioni Ravunawa says stigma remains a major barrier, preventing many from accessing free testing and treatment.

“Once you know your status, then you try and adjust your behavior. Understand about the sickness, understand the pathway of the sickness, so you change your behavior so that you remain sterile, you remain clean, and not walk into the other path where you can contract the disease.”

Ravunawa says while the Ministry is working to expand testing hubs and counselling services, uptake remains worryingly low.

