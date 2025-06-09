Hilton Fiji named a great place to work

Hilton Fiji Beach Resort & Spa and DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Fiji, Sonaisali Island have secured the Great Place to Work Certification for the fourth consecutive year.

This reaffirms their status as the only hospitality brands in Fiji to receive this prestigious recognition.

This certification outlines the resorts’ dedication to cultivating a positive, inclusive, and empowering workplace for their more than 800 team members.

Article continues after advertisement

This award is based on anonymous employee feedback assessing workplace culture, trust in leadership and employee engagement.

Fiji Cluster General Manager Carey Osborne expressed pride in the achievement.

“This recognition speaks volumes about the passion, dedication, and team spirit that fuel our people every day. At Hilton, we know that when we take care of our team, they take care of our guests.”

Osborne points out that this also showcases the resorts’ consistent high scores in areas such as team camaraderie, pride in work and fairness.

It also reinforces Hilton’s reputation as an employer of choice in Fiji and the South Pacific region.

This milestone, according to the resort also reflects a sustained focus on employee experience, supported by initiatives like structured training, career advancement pathways and recognition programs.

Hilton Fiji Beach Resort & Spa and DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Fiji continue to set the benchmark for workplace excellence in Fiji’s hospitality industry.

It also demonstrates that investing in team members creates a thriving environment for both employees and guests alike.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.