Abstinence can help combat HIV: Church

Methodist Church of Fiji General Secretary Reverend Wilfred Regunamada has underscored the pressing need to address the global prevalence of HIV, extending the concern to Fiji.

Rev Regunamada stresses the importance of promoting abstinence, especially among unmarried individuals, as a means to foster spiritual and emotional preparedness for marriage.

By abstaining, he contends young people can develop a deeper understanding of their bodies, laying the groundwork for future relationships founded on integrity, love, and respect.

“People do say before I know they say, HIV is a punishment by God to the gay people that is not a fact. HIV is a sickness but people need to look after themselves regardless of who you are whether you are gay or straight, you need to be careful, manage yourself well. Look after your health.”

Rev Regunamada says many cases of HIV transmission are attributed to sexual encounters with infected partners, therefore stressing that it is important to educate unmarried individuals about self-care and responsibility.



Fiji has witnessed a staggering surge in new HIV infections, with a record-breaking 245 cases reported in a single year, as disclosed by the United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS.

This statistic further reveals a worrying trend in transmission rates, with 231 of the new cases affecting adults and 14 involving children.