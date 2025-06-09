Government won’t interfere in human trafficking probe

PM Sitiveni Rabuka says the government will honor its extradition obligations with the US [Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the government will honor its extradition obligations with the United States should the authorities seek the return of their citizens in connection with allegations against the Grace Road Group.

This follows serious concerns raised in the 2025 United States Trafficking in Persons Report, which states that foreign nationals, including citizens from the Republic of Korea and the United States, who are members of the foreign-based religious organization Grace Road Group, have experienced conditions indicative of human trafficking in Fiji.

Prime Minister Rabuka says that investigations are being carried out by independent authorities and that it cannot interfere in police investigations or court processes.

“Government, as such, cannot interfere with investigations nor with the court processes after investigations. They are independent functions. But if the United States of America has grounds on some of their citizens who are involved and they would want them extradited, we have extradition agreements with the United States of America and we will oblige.”

However, he has made it clear that if the United States has sufficient grounds against any of its citizens and formally requests extradition, Fiji will comply, as both countries have standing extradition agreements.

According to the report, alleged victims working in Grace Road–owned and operated businesses across agriculture, retail, construction and service industries reported being forced to work excessive hours without rest days.

Other allegations include physical violence, confiscation of passports and unpaid wages.

The United States has reiterated its deep concern about indicators of transnational organized crime and human trafficking in Fiji linked to the Grace Road Group, as well as other suspected trafficking in persons cases highlighted in the report.

