Government assures fuel supply stability

[Photo: FILE]

The government is closely monitoring fuel supply levels and has assured the public that there is currently no need for panic buying.

An Emergency Fuel Advisory Committee is working on plans to manage fuel distribution if the situation worsens, particularly in response to uncertainties in the Middle East.

Minister for public works and transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau, says measures such as fuel restrictions and prioritized allocation for essential services and critical infrastructure may be introduced if necessary, as seen in other countries.

“The emergency fuel advisory committee is working on that. In terms of the exact measures as the situation escalates. There are various measures which have already in some countries they already have that in place. Restrictions on fuel and also later allocation for mainly emergency services, etc.”

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However, Ro Filipe stresses that Fiji has sufficient fuel supply at this stage, and any decisions will depend on how the situation develops.

The government is expected to provide further updates towards the end of March and into the first two weeks of April, when there will be greater clarity on the global situation.

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