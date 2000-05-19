FTUC alleges local job exclusion, ministry disagrees

[File Photo]

Concerns are growing over the increasing number of foreign workers being hired for jobs that local Fijians are capable of doing.

The Fiji Trades Union Congress says unskilled jobs in sectors like mining, retail, and construction are being filled by foreign workers, a move they claim is shutting out locals and weakening job growth.

National Secretary Felix Anthony claims that work permits are being approved too easily.

“We have foreign workers filling shelves in supermarkets, for instance. I don’t believe that we don’t have our own people who can do such totally unskilled work. There seems to be no control over how we are bringing in foreign workers.”

But the Ministry of Employment does not agree.

According to Minister Agni Deo Singh, there are strict rules in place, and foreign labour is only used when locals do not apply to fill vacant positions.

Singh says that employers must advertise a job twice, and only if no locals apply can they hire someone from overseas.

“The Minister of Immigration has indicated that we need to work together to see how we can sort this out. Similarly, I must hasten to say that we have also decided to form a joint team including Immigration, the Ministry of Employment, and possibly the Police to monitor all workplaces where migrant workers are employed, to ensure minimum standards are adhered to.”

Singh stresses there is a very clear process in place, and it is handled by the Ministry of Immigration.

