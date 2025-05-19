FTU calls for overhaul of school safety rules

[File Photo]

The Fiji Teachers Union is calling for an urgent overhaul of school safety policies to protect not only teachers but also students, visitors, and volunteers.

This was highlighted by Fiji Teachers Union General Secretary Muniappa Gounder during his submission to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economic Affairs on the proposed WorkCare Bill.

Gounder stresses that current safety measures fall short, particularly when it comes to injury prevention and compensation.

Article continues after advertisement



Fiji Teachers Union General Secretary Muniappa Gounder

He states that while student injuries are common, there are inadequate systems in place to handle serious accidents, especially when they occur on school grounds.

The FTU General Secretary is advocating for a comprehensive safety code that would cover all school-related injuries and improve the injury compensation system.

“Mandatory awareness training on work care and accident compensation rights for teachers and heads of schools, as well as management, I would say. That is important because they are the ones to look after the school. They are the ones to look at the infrastructure of the school.”

Gounder adds that the government should take a more active role in funding these protection programs to ensure that those injured can receive proper care and compensation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.