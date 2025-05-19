FRCS Tax Crimes Taskforce steps up crackdown

The FRCS Tax Crimes Taskforce is ramping up enforcement, targeting serious tax evasion and financial misconduct.

Key developments include several high-profile cases now formally referred to FICAC for prosecution, including a major VAT fraud and a fake tax agent racket.

FRCS says a multi-agency task-force, which includes FICAC, Police and the ODPP, is holding monthly coordination meetings to fast-track joint enforcement.

It adds that active investigations are also underway into undeclared income, shell companies, false invoicing, and asset concealment.

According to FRCS, their team is using wider legal powers under the Proceeds of Crime Act to seize illicit gains and prosecute offenders.

FRCS says it’s strengthening its detection tools through data analytics and expanding compliance across all taxpayer segments from individuals to large corporations.

