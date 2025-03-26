FPFL’s $1m infrastructure development to boost productivity

$1m infrastructure Food Processors Fiji Limited is now operating with upgraded infrastructure.

The government-owned company has completed a significant infrastructure overhaul, boosting its operations.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka launched the project, highlighting improved employee safety and higher factory standards.

Rabuka says the infrastructure overhaul, costing just over $1 million, is set to boost FPFL’s productivity.

“I also acknowledge the company’s efforts in undertaking continuous training and upskilling of employees that will result in boosting productivity and fostering innovation while also allowing employees to adapt to industry changes, technology environments and keep up with the times.”

Rabuka commended the company for its efforts in advancing the development of the farmers, encouraging FPFL to revitalize the property and strive for sustainable returns.

Food Processors Fiji Limited exports 72 product lines to international markets, including Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.

