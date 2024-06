Fisheries and Forestry Minister Kalaveti Ravu

Fisheries and Forestry Minister Kalaveti Ravu will be appearing in the Sigatoka Magistrates Court this afternoon.

He has been charged by Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

Along with him, Regional Manager North Tekata Toaisi has also been charged.

It is believed the charges relate to abuse of office.

More details will be released later.