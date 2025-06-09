Fiji’s workforce still male-dominated, stats show

[File Photo]

The latest employment figures from the Fiji Bureau of Statistics reveal that women make up 38.5 percent of Fiji’s paid workforce.

Many holding roles in professional and clerical occupations.

Of the 113,898 paid employees recorded in June 2021, 43,906 were female.

Women were dominant in the professional category, making up 13 percent of the total workforce and in clerical roles, accounting for 6.1 percent.

Men continue to make up the majority, representing 61.5 percent of paid employees.

Most male workers are employed in service jobs, technical roles and skilled trades particularly in the private sector within the Central Division.

The data shows that among salary earners, 30,844 were male and 24,848 were female. For wage earners, there were 39,148 men compared to 19,058 women.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics states that this gender distribution highlights the ongoing need to support greater female participation across a broader range of sectors.

