News

Fijians welcome 2025-26 budget with hope

Kamna Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 29, 2025 8:05 am

[file photo]

As families across Fiji begin to unpack the details of the 2025-26 National Budget, a collective sigh of relief and a sense of hope are emerging.

From increased social welfare to cheaper bus fares and a significant drop in VAT, many Fijians are welcoming these new measures, seeing them as a much-needed lifeline in the ongoing struggle against the high cost of living.

Rosilia Romatanitabua, from Naitasiri, has her sights set on better days ahead, fueled by the government’s substantial budget allocations.

Article continues after advertisement

“The bridge was a much-needed boost for our village, and we’re grateful for the support this year but road access is still a major issue, with buses no longer coming in due to poor conditions.”

With $388 million earmarked for road upgrades and $284 million dedicated to improving water infrastructure, including vital source and treatment systems, Romotanitabua is keenly anticipating a tangible difference in her daily life.

On the other hand, Jairaji Singh says she is happy with the 2.5 percent reduction in VAT which will be in effect from August 1st.

“Budget is good, it will benefit people, and prices of things will go down. That’s what people want from the government. I am happy of what all were announced in the budget yesterday.”

Singh also says the 10% bus fare subsidy will ease travelling for people.

A Nasinu Resident, Rakesh Kumar has also expressed his gratitude to the government for taking consideration of the issues raised from them in the national budget consultation.

“When we see this budget, it’s a good budget for now, it can be even good as it will be good for the people. I think the government have thought a lot about the people in this budget.”

Kumar says he is now waiting for these initiatives announced to be rolled out.

76-year-old pensioner, Osea Ledua says the give percent increase in social welfare assistance will increase his payment from $150 to $157.

“I am happy that we are getting an increase, some may not be that happy but I appreciate that government has done something for us.”

Ledua says he is also happy that the government has maintained the $200 Back to School assistance, saying this will ensure children can continue their education without interruption.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says the government is taking a strong domestic approach to tackle long-ignored issues in infrastructure, health, education, and emerging challenges like HIV.

Professor Prasad adds that there is still a need for additional support, especially for civil servants, rural communities, farmers, and pensioners.

He says this is why government spending has been increased to provide more assistance for them.

The budget will be debated in two weeks.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Civil service pay tied to performance

Fijians welcome 2025-26 budget with hope

TSLS applauds $153m allocation

Ministry enhances livestock surveillance

$41m injection for iTaukei initiatives

Facebook complaints won’t fix issues, says Kamikamica

New budget aims for resilience: Prasad

FHTA calls for growth strategy amid revenue dip

Ministry secures major funding

Budget must reach the vulnerable, FCCC warns

Taskforce to ensure no price gouging after VAT cut

Extra Supermarket unaffected and open

Ikanivere honored to lead

Talacolo and Sauturaga’s Bulls through to the Final

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow scores four tries for Dolphins

Israel 'killed 30 Iran security chiefs, 11 scientists'

Nasinu U18 edges Nabua in Southern Zone

Silktails teams up with McDonalds

Semifinals confirmed for Rugby Premier League 7s

Former reps assist Nahehevia rugby

DPM highlights budget efficiency

Australia crush West Indies to win opening Test in Barbados

Dirk Kuyt gets new coaching job in the Netherlands

Kamikamica confident budget will fuel economic goal

Tens of thousands expected to attend Budapest Pride in defiance of ban

Funding supports climate action

Putin says Russia plans to cut military spending from next year

$5.3m for overseas sports tours

Government backs bigger budget to spur growth

Budget boosts Fiji's economic confidence: Sen

$10m HIV boost hailed as "powerful act of leadership"

Suryavanshi fireworks guide India Under-19s to ODI win over England

Budget to boost student engagement: Radrodro

$6m boost for passports to clear backlog

Jake Knapp sets course record with 61 at Rocket Classic in Detroit

Moutet downs Michelsen to reach first ATP final in over five years

$284M for water and wastewater infrastructure

No known intelligence that Iran moved uranium, US defense chief says

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Son Justin Combs Accused of Orchestrating Gang Rape in New Lawsuit

Government expands housing assistance

Joint taskforce to monitor prices

Flying Fijians and Wallabies to play for Vuvale Bowl

New sugar price sparks hope for farmers

Opposition MPs respond to the budget announcement

Sprint sensation Nasilivata set to light up PMG

Silktails suffer 12th loss of the season

Police welcome budget boost

Kikau charged for careless high tackle on Cleary

Reducing reliance on one supplier

State Department approves $30 million in funding for Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

Israel says Iran's Supreme Leader avoided assassination by going underground

FNPF to pay record $698.75m in interest

Priyanka Chopra Shares Daughter Malti’s Sweet Reaction to Being On Set

Al-Hilal down Pachuca to reach last 16 at Club World Cup

Netanyahu sees Israel peace efforts expanding after war with Iran

Home reportedly owned by Brad Pitt was ransacked by burglars, police say

Iran denies any meeting with US next week, foreign minister says

Vinicius dazzles as Real Madrid ease past Salzburg into Club World Cup round of 16

EU leaders call for Gaza ceasefire, discussion on critical Israel report

New film academy members include Danielle Deadwyler, Ariana Grande, Jason Momoa, Conan O’Brien

Celebrities converge on Venice for Bezos-Sanchez wedding gala

Drudru applies for ITC to join Suva

September tour for FSSRU U18

32 female golfers for classic in Nadi

VAT slashed to 12.5%, government unveils sweeping tariff cuts

Lalo Schifrin, composer of the ‘Mission: Impossible’ theme, dies at 93

Impressive City show title credentials with Juve demolition

Vogue's Anna Wintour to appoint new US editorial head

Welfare assistance and pension increased by five percent

Fijians to get bus fare relief

Budget adds 1,000 police to combat crime, drugs

Teachers, scholarships top education budget priorities

Civil servants to get another three percent pay rise

MoH budget gets $600m boost

Investigators download black box data from fatal Air India crash

Budget prioritizes stability, shields families from rising costs

Watch the National Budget Announcement REPLAY here

Budget 2025-26 LIVE UPDATE

Israel halts aid into northern Gaza

Preparation period not an excuse

Fusion between culture and modernity as children dance in Kenya’s refugee camp

Struggling households await budget measures

Cancer cases rising among men

Tri-Nations Boxing kicks off today

Alleged hit-and-run claims life

Interest rate expected to decrease for Housing Authority

The end of one of football's great full-back duos

Fiji’s cyber workforce plan

Wheelbarrow group urges youth empowerment

eTransport card upgrade deadline extended

World Bank backs climate-smart farming push

Supreme Leader says Iran would strike back if attacked

Ronaldo signs new deal with Al-Nassr

History to be created for Fiji Billiards and Snooker

Budget to boost quality of life: Professor Prasad

Railoa balances teaching and training

Major housing initiatives launched

RBF maintains OPR at 0.25

Suva threat suspect found and referred for psyche assessment

Young voices call for real drug solutions

Five more seasons for Maqala

Kate Middleton Celebrates Prince William’s 43rd Birthday With Adorable Photo

Chand returns home, eyes growth of Fijian golf

At least 10 dead, 15 injured in Colombia landslide

Gavoka sets vision for sustainable tourism future

Kipyegon ready to attack four-minute mile in Nike 'Breaking4' project

Ravunawa calls for commitment in HIV fight

Tabuakoro ordered to correct Sayed-Khaiyum’s name

Bainimarama and Qiliho plead not guilty

Disney launches stage musical 'Hercules' in London

Elio and the reason today's original children's films are flopping

Hopes rest with the youths says Dr Brand

Expat preference fueling brain drain: Dr Wood

Fijians assured of balanced, forward-looking budget

Denis Villeneuve to direct next James Bond film

FTUC urges government to prioritise workers’ rising costs

Islanders call for budget support in agriculture and infrastructure

No scars from last Fiji Test for Wallabies

Budget announcement to include seawall for Naimalavau village

Williams finds discipline and strength in the ring

Trump calls for Israeli PM's trial to be canceled

Fiji Deaf Rugby team set to compete

FCOSS pushes for citizen power to watch public projects

Delai appointed as referee for Australia and Slovenia clash

First revellers arrive at UK's Glastonbury Festival

Bainimarama demands $337K in pension fight with government

‘Not something to celebrate': As it turns 80 and faces dwindling global clout, can the UN survive？

Kapawale verdict now set for next month

No cuts, no ‘A’ rating – Kajol-starrer Maa is a RARE horror film to be awarded with a U/A certificate

Doctors and moms say these babies in Gaza may die without more formula.

Police dig into COI report

Fiji activates cyber response team

True to life or not, F1 movie draws on decades of drama

Kim Kardashian Starring in Bratz Movie

Sixteen deaths recorded in Kenya protests

Armenia arrests archbishop over alleged coup plot

A chance for my family to experience Fijian life: Mayanavanua

Samoa ready to rumble

Ukraine turns to Africa in its struggle against Russia

Cancer spike among iTaukei women

Minister confident in increased budget assistance

Kwong siblings find strength in numbers for Mini Games Journey

Harassment at sea hits all genders, captain warns

BOG returns to Labasa after two decades

Hidden substances and drug use prompt action in schools

Ronaldo to extend Al-Nassr stay

Calls for support in addiction recovery

Sir Gareth joins the greats as football's seventh knighted manager

Bilateral pledge to crush narcotics threat

Big win for Navitilevu villages

Plan to stop bus card chaos for students

Plan to boost women’s wallets

Greece arrests Georgian suspected of fuelling Chios fire with cigarette

Raducanu misses out on Eastbourne quarter-final

Mahershala Ali doesn't know 'where Marvel is at right now' with Blade reboot: 'Let them know I'm ready'

Ceasefire between Israel and Iran appears to hold as Trump vents frustration with both sides

Kativerata demands urgent action on drug crisis

Tamani and Talacolo’s teams in the hunt

Kwong siblings ready for big splash in Palau

Tora moved by street girls' struggles, Hibiscus Festival date set

Government slams Goundar Shipping for environmental breach

Women seafarers face hidden harassment crisis

Radrodro calls for bold education reforms

Electoral Commission awaits formal notice on vacant seat

Malware and phishing lead cyber attacks

Fiji monitors Middle East crisis, Nationals safe

Rainibogi encourages teammates

Reform could boost jobs, Visa chances

Iran hangs three men

Life-saving services reach hundreds in Navua

Tagi out, Tawake in

US strikes failed to destroy Iran's nuclear sites

Fiji Army to host British Army in curtain raiser

HIV stigma costly as children infected

US to give $30 million to Gaza aid operation

Naduvalo replaces injured Tuwai in Indian League

FCEF proposes student work attachment

Sean "Diddy" Combs Confirms He Won't Testify in Rare Message to Court

Welfare recipients push for payment hike

Rasoki set for Pacific Mini Games debut

FHTA demands action on infrastructure

TRC pushes for real unity

Fewer Fijians tying the knot

Fiji’s workforce still male-dominated, stats show

Hilton Fiji named a great place to work

'F1' film puts viewers in the driver's seat for a tale of second chances

Rokoua Rasaku signs with SOC Rugby

Government moves to clear old criminal records

Dashcam exposes robbery duo in Suva

Water, mining, transport jobs score pay hikes

Actor who plays Jesus on TV's 'The Chosen' visits the Vatican

Trump tells Congress that Iran had nuclear weapons program, contradicting US spy agencies

Beast and Junior Binnu tested by amateurs

Weightlifting Fiji eager to compete

Melanesia set to lead global push

Fiji steps up monitoring of peacekeepers in high-risk zones

SGS U18 to sharpen up for next round

Consumer watchdog wants power to name and shame scammers

European giants humbled: Cup World Cup

IDADAIT to target students with tailored awareness activities