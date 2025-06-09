Fijians welcome 2025-26 budget with hope

[file photo]

As families across Fiji begin to unpack the details of the 2025-26 National Budget, a collective sigh of relief and a sense of hope are emerging.

From increased social welfare to cheaper bus fares and a significant drop in VAT, many Fijians are welcoming these new measures, seeing them as a much-needed lifeline in the ongoing struggle against the high cost of living.

Rosilia Romatanitabua, from Naitasiri, has her sights set on better days ahead, fueled by the government’s substantial budget allocations.

“The bridge was a much-needed boost for our village, and we’re grateful for the support this year but road access is still a major issue, with buses no longer coming in due to poor conditions.”

With $388 million earmarked for road upgrades and $284 million dedicated to improving water infrastructure, including vital source and treatment systems, Romotanitabua is keenly anticipating a tangible difference in her daily life.

On the other hand, Jairaji Singh says she is happy with the 2.5 percent reduction in VAT which will be in effect from August 1st.

“Budget is good, it will benefit people, and prices of things will go down. That’s what people want from the government. I am happy of what all were announced in the budget yesterday.”

Singh also says the 10% bus fare subsidy will ease travelling for people.

A Nasinu Resident, Rakesh Kumar has also expressed his gratitude to the government for taking consideration of the issues raised from them in the national budget consultation.

“When we see this budget, it’s a good budget for now, it can be even good as it will be good for the people. I think the government have thought a lot about the people in this budget.”

Kumar says he is now waiting for these initiatives announced to be rolled out.

76-year-old pensioner, Osea Ledua says the give percent increase in social welfare assistance will increase his payment from $150 to $157.

“I am happy that we are getting an increase, some may not be that happy but I appreciate that government has done something for us.”

Ledua says he is also happy that the government has maintained the $200 Back to School assistance, saying this will ensure children can continue their education without interruption.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says the government is taking a strong domestic approach to tackle long-ignored issues in infrastructure, health, education, and emerging challenges like HIV.

Professor Prasad adds that there is still a need for additional support, especially for civil servants, rural communities, farmers, and pensioners.

He says this is why government spending has been increased to provide more assistance for them.

The budget will be debated in two weeks.

