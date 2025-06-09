Fiji sets new fire safety benchmark

[File Photo]

Fire safety is now a cornerstone of national development as the government moves decisively to modernize the country’s fire protection industry.

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa said the goal was safer homes, stronger communities and a more resilient Fiji.

The new co-regulatory model keeps the National Fire Authority at the helm while the Fire Protection Association of Australia provides training, certification and professional standards upgrades.

“The outcome we seek is simple and powerful. The right people with the right skills doing the right work to a standard that protects life and property.”



Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa.

Nalumisa states this partnership strengthens Fiji’s regulatory systems through skills, verification and continuous improvement, not by shifting responsibility.

He said it aligns with our national priorities from resilient communities to safe housing supply, adding it will build local capability, attract and retain talent, and give our citizens confidence in their safety.



NFA Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane.

NFA Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane said Fiji would harness regional expertise to modernize fire laws.

“This forum has been designed not only to explore global trends in fire protection, but also to connect Fiji’s fire industry with the best international resources available.”

The newly launched Fire Forum will become an annual platform, driving leadership and progress across the Pacific, a major step in safeguarding lives, protecting property and securing Fiji’s future.

