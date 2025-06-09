Fiji set to become the Pacific’s leading digital hub

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica has outlined the country’s first National Digital Strategy.

Speaking at the Pacific Fiber Conference, Kamikamica says the government plans to boost infrastructure, innovation, and smart governance through 2030.

He says Fiji’s domestic fiber backbone is paving the way for nationwide 5G, while projects like Google’s South Pacific Connect subsea cable will link the country directly to global internet networks.

“Every subsea cable landed, every kilometer of fiber laid, every tower switched on brings us closer to a more connected and resilient Pacific.”

He says the aim is to improve speed, capacity, and resilience during natural disasters.

Kamikamica praised Telecom Fiji for driving fiber development and hosting the conference, which brings together key players in regional connectivity.

