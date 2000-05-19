Fiji pushes for greater climate finance access

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Lands/ Facebook]

Fiji is calling for urgent improvements in climate finance access and tailored energy solutions for vulnerable island states.

The two-day high-level meeting, hosted by the OPEC Fund, focused on closing the gap between climate ambition and implementation in countries with limited emissions but disproportionate exposure to climate risks.

Speaking during the inaugural Small Island Developing States Summit in Vienna, Austria, the Ministry of Lands Manager for Policy, Elizabeth Cavuilati, joined panel discussions on accelerating renewable energy and designing inclusive, affordable clean energy systems across SIDS.

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Lands/ Facebook]

Cavuilati highlighted Fiji’s progress and key challenges in climate resilience and energy transition, noting the need for investment in localised, low-emission technologies.

She also emphasises the importance of integrating traditional knowledge with modern adaptation strategies.

