Fiji launches digital platform to cut corruption

Fiji is taking a bold step towards improving government services by harnessing the power of digital technology to increase transparency and reduce corruption, a crucial move that promises to transform the way businesses interact with the public sector.

While speaking during the Vinod Patel Supply Chain Conference, Permanent Secretary for Trade, Cooperatives, MSMEs, and Communication Shaheen Ali said that for years, entrepreneurs and investors in Fiji have struggled with cumbersome bureaucratic processes, where unclear fees, long delays, and opaque approval systems created fertile ground for inefficiencies and potential corrupt practices.

Ali acknowledged these challenges, emphasising the real cost these obstacles impose on businesses and the broader economy.

In response, the government launched the BusinessNow Fiji project, a flagship digital platform designed not only to streamline business registration and permitting but also to embed transparency at its core.

By integrating multiple government agencies into one accessible online service, BusinessNow Fiji allows businesses to clearly see the fees involved upfront, track the exact status of their applications, and avoid the frustrating “black box” experience of waiting for approvals without information.

“The fees are stated up front, and government officials can no longer hide, because the tracking shows exactly where your application is.”

Ali highlighted how the platform’s real-time status tracking makes it harder for corruption to take hold.

This transparency acts as a deterrent against unofficial demands or delays caused by intermediaries, helping build trust between the private sector and government.

Moreover, the digitisation effort helps close gaps where bureaucratic inefficiencies once thrived, fostering a culture of accountability within public service.

With multi-agency approvals consolidated on a single platform, BusinessNow Fiji reduces contradictions or redundant demands by different departments and cuts down administrative bottlenecks.

By 2030, the national strategy aims for 80% of key government services to be online, not just digitized but re-engineered for maximum efficiency and transparency.

