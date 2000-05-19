News

Fiji assumes chairmanship of RCA

Ritika Pratap

May 21, 2025 9:46 am

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji has taken over the chairmanship of the Regional Cooperative Agreement for the Asia Pacific during the 47th Meeting of National Representatives in Nadi.

Dr. Andrew Tukana, Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, highlighted the tangible and lasting benefits of the RCA to Fiji.

He noted that Fiji’s increased engagement with the 21 other member states over the past three years has strengthened relations and improved capabilities.

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji’s agriculture sector, in particular, has seen the most RCA projects implemented and potentially the highest number of staff trained.

For the first time, Fiji has also had a project proposal approved to address issues faced by farmers cultivating vegetative propagated crops.


[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

Dr. Tukana welcomed Fiji’s chairmanship for 2025-2026, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to collaborative efforts under the RCA framework to achieve sustainable development goals, health, prosperity, and peace.


[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

Ms. Lili Xiao, the outgoing RCA Chair from China, emphasized that the RCA framework has led to extensive applications and remarkable achievements of atomic energy across the Asia Pacific region.

These include advancements in agricultural productivity, human health, environmental protection, and industrial applications, all of which enhance the quality of life and drive sustainable development in the region.

