Fiji and New Zealand launch uncrewed sea patrol mission

Fiji’s maritime security has received a major boost, with the deployment of state-of-the-art “Bluebottle” uncrewed vessels from New Zealand.

The vessels, which will operate in Fijian waters for the next three months, were launched as part of a growing partnership between the two countries under the Duavata agreement.

Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua says the move reflects a united front in addressing modern threats ranging from climate change to transnational crime.

“We are facing a more dynamic and challenging security environment than we have for some time,” he said. “These vessels are a clear indication of our responsiveness to the changing reality.”



The Bluebottle vessels, measuring just over seven metres, are powered by wind, solar, and wave energy. They’re designed for critical tasks such as fisheries protection, border surveillance, and gathering weather data.

Tikoduadua says this is the first time an uncrewed vessel from a partner country will operate under Fiji’s direction.

He says it marks a new chapter in bilateral defence cooperation, one grounded in innovation, trust, and regional stability.

“Even as the world around us changes,” the Minister added, “our kinship remains steadfast. Fiji and New Zealand will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder.”

The deployment also reinforces both nations’ commitment to protecting their vast Exclusive Economic Zones.

Fiji and New Zealand are expected to assess the pilot mission’s success at the end of the three-month period, with hopes of expanding future maritime collaboration.

