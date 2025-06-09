FICAC confirms step forward in Pryde extradition

[file photo]

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption told the Suva Magistrates Court this morning that progress has been made in the extradition of Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde.

Pryde faces serious allegations including two counts of abuse of office and two alternative charges of causing a loss and obtaining a financial advantage.

He is accused of approving and receiving payments he was not entitled to during his tenure as DPP.

The court was told the matter will be called again on December 12 as authorities continue to pursue the extradition and investigation.

