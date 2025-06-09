FHTA demands action on infrastructure

Fantasha Lockington

As the national budget announcement draws near, the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association is urging the government to shift focus by putting infrastructure first.

FHTA Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington shared that the Association has told the Finance Ministry to show results, not plans.

She said key tourism developments, especially in the North and areas like Wailoaloa are on hold because essential services like power, water, and sewage systems can’t support new growth.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Lockington, developers cannot move forward without the basics.

There’s no reliable power, water is limited, and sewer systems are already overwhelmed.

“There are development plans already being worked on that can’t move ahead because there is not enough power to be supplied. There is not enough water to be supplied. And most importantly, because people leave this one to the last, but we think it’s the most important because you can’t build a hotel regardless of size, is the waste management. Where does the sewer go to if our sewer services are already at capacity, if not over, by a few years? And it’s not something that is pleasant to talk about because people like to just talk about the nice things.”

Lockington says large projects are only part of the picture. Smaller operators are also being pushed out by high costs, outdated regulations, and slow digital reforms.

She warns that while tourism has helped lift the economy, progress is now at risk.

At FHTA’s recent AGM, she said the board’s focus remains on regional balance and SME inclusion.

A new member has joined the board, which represents businesses from the Mamanucas, Yasawas, Taveuni, Vanua Levu and the dive industry.

She says the board’s diversity allows it to reflect the full scope of Fiji’s tourism sector from major resorts to small enterprises.

Lockington believes that tourism isn’t suitable for every community, but where it’s welcomed, the Association is ready to work.

As FHTA nears six decades of service, Lockington said the priority was simple, no progress without infrastructure.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.