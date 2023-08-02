FHTA calls for partnership to address crime

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association is calling on all sectors of the society to step-up and help the Fiji Police Force in the fight against crime.

Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says a great deal of effort, cost and sheer hard work has gone into bringing the tourism industry back from the brink of post-pandemic.

Lockington says with the increased visitor numbers on the back of high demand for Fiji, the safety and security of visitors, staff and local communities remains a key priority.

Article continues after advertisement

Recently the USA, New Zealand, Canada and Smarter Travellers issued security alerts for travelellers visiting Fiji.

She stresses we cannot only rely on the Force or Tourism Police to ensure that the current high standing that Destination Fiji is enjoying is protected.

While welcoming the efforts by the police to enhance crime prevention initiatives, Lockington is calling on robust partnerships with relevant authorities to foster a safer environment for everyone.

“It should not just be tourism saying we think we got a problem here because we can see that crime is rising. And I completely disagree with social media telling us to be careful of places not to go. One day they’ll tell us to stay home and not leave. That’s unacceptable. We need to address issues of crime. Why do we have it? What can we all do to support the police and not just sit back and expect them to do all the work?”

The FHTA is working directly with the Tourism Police to provide support and act as a conduit to the tourism operators throughout the country.