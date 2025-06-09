FHTA calls for growth strategy amid revenue dip

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association has commended the government’s prioritization of people-focused policies in the new budget, noting a clear commitment to the needs of everyday Fijians.

The FHTA is particularly impressed with the renewed focus on infrastructure development, education, and health services.

This aligns with their prior calls, alongside other private sector organizations, for more targeted budgeting, planning, and delivery in these crucial areas.

Article continues after advertisement

While the reduction in VAT is welcomed, the FHTA stresses that the resulting decline in government revenue must be strategically counterbalanced.

They advocate for coordinated, whole-of-government support to ensure development initiatives, economic diversification, and the creation of new business opportunities proceed with urgency and purpose.

The FHTA also welcomed the increased funding for Tourism Fiji, anticipating it will boost international marketing efforts – a vital investment given intensifying global competition.

The 2025-26 Budget, according to the FHTA, reaffirms the government’s focus on building a resilient and inclusive economy.

However, with a notable reduction in revenue streams, they emphasize that sustaining this vision will require an even stronger emphasis on stimulating economic growth.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.