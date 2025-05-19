FHL Group joins forces to clean up Suva Foreshore

[Photo Credit: FHL/ Facebook]

Staff from Fijian Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries rolled up their sleeves yesterday to clean up the Suva foreshore.

The group made up of teams from Merchant Finance, FHL Properties, and Fijian Holdings Unit Trust took part in the early morning clean-up from Suva Point to Albert Park.

The initiative is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the community and protecting the environment.

FHL Group says the clean-up was not only about keeping Suva beautiful, but also about building teamwork and stronger ties across their companies.

The Suva City Council supported the effort, which ended with a morning tea at Albert Park Hall to thank the volunteers.

FHL says they will continue supporting clean-up campaigns and other activities that make a positive difference to the environment and the people of Fiji.

