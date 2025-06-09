Fewer Fijians tying the knot

[File Photo]

Fiji’s marriage numbers continue to fall, with just 6,470 unions registered in 2024, down from nearly 9,500 in 2016.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics said that while there was a brief recovery after the pandemic, the overall trend remains downward.

The crude marriage rate also dropped sharply from 10.8 marriages per 1,000 people in 2016 to 7.2 in 2024.

Article continues after advertisement

Data from the Civil Registration Office shows most couples still opt for court weddings, though religious ceremonies are gaining traction.

Younger adults particularly grooms aged 25 to 29 and brides aged 20 to 24, continue to dominate the marriage scene.

The figures also show December remains the most popular month for weddings, while lockdown years saw major disruptions to usual seasonal patterns.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.